Del. detective sentenced to federal prison for grooming, threatening teen girl

A detective in Delaware is facing 10 years in federal prison after grooming a teen girl and threatening to share sexually explicit photos she shared with him, officials announced.

Michael Kealty, of Magnolia, Delaware, was working as a detective with the Smyrna Police Department when he is accused of meeting a 16-year-old girl online.

Kealty then "groomed" the teen for six months and convinced her to send him sexually explicit photos and videos of herself, officials said. He then threatened to expose her images if she did not continue to "perform for him," according to officials.

An investigation revealed that he tried to do the same thing to other young girls, including a 13-year-old.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

“Mr. Kealty betrayed his oath, his badge, and his community by exploiting the most vulnerable members of our community, our children," Acting U.S. Attorney Shannon T. Hanson said. "I commend the FBI for their diligent pursuit of justice in this case and for ensuring that child predators like Mr. Kealty are brought to justice.”

Kealty was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison after being charged with distribution and possession of child sexual abuse material in October 2023. He pleaded guilty to coercion/enticement of a minor on Oct. 15, 2024.