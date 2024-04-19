Pennsylvania

Former Bucks County school bus driver accused of having more than 1,000 child porn images

By Cherise Lynch

Paul Weaver/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

A former school bus driver for the Neshaminy School District in Bucks County is accused of possessing more than 1,000 images of child pornography.

Robert William Derr, 75, turned himself in on Thursday and was arraigned on charges of possession of child pornography, Middletown Township Police said.

Investigators said they had received a tip about child exploitation in Middletown Township. Detectives conducted a follow-up investigation last month, and that tip led to obtaining a search warrant for Derr's home in Langhome.

Police said they seized several electronic devices from the home and the FBI found over a thousand images of child porn on them.

Derr is out on bail and is not allowed to use the internet or come in contact with anyone under the age of 18, police said

According to police, at the time the search warrant was executed at Derr's home, he was a bus driver for Neshaminy School District Transportation. Since his employer was notified of the investigation, Derr was immediately suspended, and then he resigned.

