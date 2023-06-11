New Jersey

Forest fires in New Jersey Pinelands 90% contained, officials say

By The Associated Press

A fire official evaluates the Buzby Boggs wildfire.
Provided

Authorities say they have almost completely contained two forest fires in the New Jersey Pinelands.

The New Jersey Forest Fire Service said in statements Sunday that both blazes in Burlington County are now 90% contained.

Officials said one fire in Evesham Township in Burlington County has grown to just over a square mile (2.6 square kilometers) but no longer poses a threat to the four structures cited earlier.

The forest fire service said the other fire in the Brendan T. Byrne State Forest remains at 1.3 square miles (3.4 square kilometers); that blaze isn’t threatening any structures. Crews planned to spend the day patrolling the fire perimeter and mopping up hot spots.

