For third year, Fishtown Taps returns with deals on food, brews

Fishtown Taps, which has been providing food, brews and fun since 2023, returns for its third year beginning on Tuesday, and will run through October.

And this year, organizers said, the lineup of participating bars, restaurants and eateries has expanded to nearly 30 establishments.

Stream Philadelphia News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC10. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

This year, every Tuesday, started May 27, 2025, as part of Fishtown Taps there will be happy hour specials at 26 bars, restaurants and eateries all throughout the riverward community.

Through Fishtown Taps, from 5 to 7 p.m., 26 establishments in Fishtown and nearby Kensington will offer $5 beers, $6 wines, $7 cocktails along with deals on food and specially priced mocktails and non-alcoholic cocktails, as well.

Get top local Philly stories delivered to you every morning with NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

"We have been hosting Fishtown Taps to draw more people to Fishtown and Kensington during the week and showcase our thriving food and drink scene," said Fishtown District Executive Director Marc Collazzo in a statement. "Last year, the program was so successful we extended it several times and this year we decided let's make it all summer long into the fall. We have a record number of participating locations and the list is expected to grow by our launch night on May 27. With the lure of specialty cocktails, beer, and wine, the streets come alive with new energy, fresh faces, and increased foot traffic. It is a win-win for the district, our businesses and the consumer."

Here's a full list of participating location and a "taste" of what will be available during Fishtown Taps:

Bar Palmina

1306 N. Front St.

All cocktails are Zero Proof

5 Beer – all 12oz cans

$6 Wine – Wood’s Blanc de Blanc or Sparkling Rose

$7 Cocktails – TBD

Food – Not available

Barcade

1114 Frankford Ave.

$5 Beer – Narragansett Lager

$6 Wine – Pinot Grigio & Pinot Noir

$7 Cocktails – All well cocktails

Mocktail - Dear Prudence: Amarena cherry syrup, mint simple syrup, lime juice, tonic

Food – Full Happy Hour bites menu including sliders, nachos, quesadillas, and more

Bottle Bar East

1308 Frankford Ave.

$5 Beer – all drafts ½ price

$6 Wine – All draft wines

$7 Cocktails – Moscow Mule with flavor variants

Food – Happy hour menu changes weekly

Cedar Point Bar & Kitchen

2370 E Norris St.

$5 Beer – Several drafts, PBR cans & Miller High Life cans

$6 Wine – $2 off wine any brand

$7 Cocktails – Moscow Mule and Dark and Stormy

Food – Fries, cornbread, texas twinkie, empanadas, street corn, lettuce cups, chicken and waffle slider

Evil Genius Beer Company

1727 N. Front Street

$5 Beer: Fernando, our Mexican Lager

$6 Wine: Rose

$7 Cocktail: Lagerita

$5 Mocktail: Rotating

Discounted App: Buffalo Chicken Dip for $4.00

Fette Sau

1208 Frankford Ave.

$5 Beer – Rotating draft selection

$6 Wine – Frisco Rose

$7 Cocktails – House Old Fashioned & Whiskey Punch

Food – Deviled Eggs $3, chicken legs with spicy slaw $4, Burnt Ends Sandwich with spicy slaw $8, Spicy Sausage Sandwich with pickled peppers and smoked mayo $8

Five Iron Golf

27 E Allen St.

$5 Beer – Sapporo and Stone IPA all day, all drafts

$6 Wine – Archer Roose, Rose, Savion Blanc, Malbec or Bubbly

$7 Cocktails – Dewar's Sand Wedge

Extra - $5 shots all day

Food – Wing's, cheese pizzas and others $5

Frankford Hall

1210 Frankford Ave

$5 Beer – Warsteiner pils 12oz can

$6 Wine – Alverdi Pinot Grigio & Oak Grove Pinot Noir

$7 Cocktails

Food – Curry Wurst with fries

Interstate Draft House

1235 E, Palmer St.

$5 Beer – New Trail Crisp 20oz draft

$6 Wine – Red, white and rose

$7 Cocktails - Swimmo

Food – not available

Johnny Brenda’s

1201 Frankford Ave.

$5 Beer – 2SP Pony Boi Light Lager

$6 Wine – Draft Prosecco

$7 Cocktails - Hibiscus Margarita

Food – $4.50 Loaded Hot Dogs/ 2 for $8

Lloyd Whiskey Bar

529 E. Girard Ave.

$5 Beer – Lloyd Lager, IPA, Cider

$6 Wine – Merlot and Sauvignon Blanc

$7 Cocktails - Old Fashioned, Negroni & Moscow Mule

Food – $7 Nachos, Mac & Cheese, Chicken Bites. $5 Jalapeno-Bacon Burger Sliders, Birria Empanadas, Vegan Empanadas

LMNO

739-1749 N. Front St.

$5 Beer – Tecate - $4, Modelo Negra -$5, El Emeno - $5, Nubian - $5, Stacey's Mom - $5, Corona - $5

$6 Wine – House White & House Red

$7 Cocktails - Classic Margarita, Strawberry Margarita, Prickly Pear Margarita, Mezcal Margarita, El Emenohh!, & My-my Chamoy-moy

Food – Wings - $10, Aguachile of the Day - $8, Vegan Aguachile, $6, Esquite Fries - $6, Chicken Taquitos - $7

Main Squeeze Philly

1600 Frankford Ave.

Non-alcoholic smoothies & drinks - 10% off

Mamajuana Cafe Philly

1000 Frankford Avenue

$5 Beer – Drafts - Victory, Troegs IPA, Stella Artois, Michelob Ultra, Mango Cart, Levante, Kona Big Wave, and Downeast Cider

$6 Wine – House Red or White

$7 Mocktail - Rotating through Summer (Golden Breeze Pineapple/Mango, Berry Paradise, Tropical Eden Passion Fruit/Cucumber and other selections to rotate weekly)

$7 Cocktail - Red Sangria, Pina Colada, Margarita, Flavor of Week

Plus Other Bonus $10 Cocktails – Moscow Mule, Whiskey Sour, Gin & Tonic, Other Flavors Margaritas, Mojito & Lemon Drop

Mocktails $10

Food – Mama Burger, Mamajuana Roll, Chicken Wings & Chicharroncitos

Meyers Brewing Company

436 East Girard Ave.



$5 Beer – Rotating

$6 Wine – Chardonnay & Cabernet Sauvignon

$7 Cocktails – Fishtown Funk

Food – Not Available

Mocktails – Fishtown Funk & Lemon Ginger

Murph’s Bar

202 E. Girard Ave.

$5 Beer – Carlsberg & Danish pilsner

$6 Wine – Pinot Grigio

$7 Cocktails – House Margarita

Mocktails – Raspberry Lemonade Mocktail

Other Half Brewing

1002 Canal

$5 Beer – Rotating Drafts

$6 Wine – Oyster Bay Sauvignon Blanc & The Beach Rose

$7 Cocktails – Seasonal Margarita

Food – Happy Hour Options weekly

Non-Alcoholic Beers – Nada Beer Rotating

Pearls on the Corner

1444 Frankford Ave.

$4 Beer –Drafts

$5 Wine – Rotating Wines

$7 Cocktails – Stateside Cocktails

Food – Happy Hour Options weekly

Non-Alcoholic Beers – Nada Beer Rotating

Punch Line Philly

1445 North American Street

$5 Beer – Rolling Rock

$6 Wine – Chardonnay

$7 Cocktails – The Elixir Under the El

Food – Not Available

Mocktails - Fishtown Fizz $7

R&D Cocktail Bar

1206 Frankford Ave.

$5 Beer – Miller High Life

$6 Wine – Sparkling - Blanc de Blanc

$7 Cocktails – Gimlet - Gin & Tonic

Food – $9 Smash Burger & Fries, $5 Hummus, $5 Curly Fries, $5 Olives, $5 Chips & Salsa

Mocktail - N/A Pina Colada $7

Saint Lazarus Bar

102 W Girard Ave.

$5 Beer – City Wides & Import Bottles

$6 Wine – Choice of Red or White

$7 Cocktails – "Cruzin" Tamarind inspired Blanco margarita with house-made syrup.

Food – Daily Specials

Mocktails – Bartender’s Choice

Sancho Pistolas

19 W. Girard Ave.

$5 Beer – Troubles End Brewing Lager

$6 Wine – Villa nova Vinho verde (white)

$7 Cocktails – Classic Margarita

Food – $8 tuna tiradito

Stateside Vodka Bar

1700 N Hancock St.

$5 Beer – All Surfsides and Stateside Vodka Soda Cans

$6 Wine – House Red, House White, House Bubbles

$7 Cocktails – All seasonal cocktails menu

Food – Not Available

The El Bar

1356 N. Front Street

$5 Beer – Summer Shandy 12 oz cans

$6 Wine – Cabernet Sauvignon & Sauvignon Blanc

$7 Cocktails – ElspressOX Martini (Stateside/OX Coldbrew)

Food – Sunday Dinners with Mike

Mocktails – Liquid Death Lime

The International

1624 N. Front St.

$5 Beer – Modelo or Kirin

$6 Wine – Draft wines

$7 Cocktails – Old Fashioned, Amaro & Club, or Daiquiri

Food – Hot dogs with fixins

Non-Alcoholic Beers – Rotating

Two Robbers

1221 Frankford Ave.

$5 Beer – Yuengling

$6 Wine – Sparkling – House Wine

$7 Cocktails – Gimlet - Gin & Tonic

Food – $9 Smash Burger & Fries, $5 Hummus, $5 Curly Fries, $5 Olives, $5 Chips & Salsa

Mocktail - Frozen Piña Coladas