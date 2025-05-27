For third year, Fishtown Taps returns with deals on food, brews

Fishtown Taps, which has been providing food, brews and fun since 2023, returns for its third year beginning on Tuesday, and will run through October.
And this year, organizers said, the lineup of participating bars, restaurants and eateries has expanded to nearly 30 establishments.
This year, every Tuesday, started May 27, 2025, as part of Fishtown Taps there will be happy hour specials at 26 bars, restaurants and eateries all throughout the riverward community.
Through Fishtown Taps, from 5 to 7 p.m., 26 establishments in Fishtown and nearby Kensington will offer $5 beers, $6 wines, $7 cocktails along with deals on food and specially priced mocktails and non-alcoholic cocktails, as well.
Get top local Philly stories delivered to you every morning with NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.
"We have been hosting Fishtown Taps to draw more people to Fishtown and Kensington during the week and showcase our thriving food and drink scene," said Fishtown District Executive Director Marc Collazzo in a statement. "Last year, the program was so successful we extended it several times and this year we decided let's make it all summer long into the fall. We have a record number of participating locations and the list is expected to grow by our launch night on May 27. With the lure of specialty cocktails, beer, and wine, the streets come alive with new energy, fresh faces, and increased foot traffic. It is a win-win for the district, our businesses and the consumer."
Here's a full list of participating location and a "taste" of what will be available during Fishtown Taps:
Local
Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.
Bar Palmina
1306 N. Front St.
All cocktails are Zero Proof
5 Beer – all 12oz cans
$6 Wine – Wood’s Blanc de Blanc or Sparkling Rose
$7 Cocktails – TBD
Food – Not available
Barcade
1114 Frankford Ave.
$5 Beer – Narragansett Lager
$6 Wine – Pinot Grigio & Pinot Noir
$7 Cocktails – All well cocktails
Mocktail - Dear Prudence: Amarena cherry syrup, mint simple syrup, lime juice, tonic
Food – Full Happy Hour bites menu including sliders, nachos, quesadillas, and more
Bottle Bar East
1308 Frankford Ave.
$5 Beer – all drafts ½ price
$6 Wine – All draft wines
$7 Cocktails – Moscow Mule with flavor variants
Food – Happy hour menu changes weekly
Cedar Point Bar & Kitchen
2370 E Norris St.
$5 Beer – Several drafts, PBR cans & Miller High Life cans
$6 Wine – $2 off wine any brand
$7 Cocktails – Moscow Mule and Dark and Stormy
Food – Fries, cornbread, texas twinkie, empanadas, street corn, lettuce cups, chicken and waffle slider
Evil Genius Beer Company
1727 N. Front Street
$5 Beer: Fernando, our Mexican Lager
$6 Wine: Rose
$7 Cocktail: Lagerita
$5 Mocktail: Rotating
Discounted App: Buffalo Chicken Dip for $4.00
Fette Sau
1208 Frankford Ave.
$5 Beer – Rotating draft selection
$6 Wine – Frisco Rose
$7 Cocktails – House Old Fashioned & Whiskey Punch
Food – Deviled Eggs $3, chicken legs with spicy slaw $4, Burnt Ends Sandwich with spicy slaw $8, Spicy Sausage Sandwich with pickled peppers and smoked mayo $8
Five Iron Golf
27 E Allen St.
$5 Beer – Sapporo and Stone IPA all day, all drafts
$6 Wine – Archer Roose, Rose, Savion Blanc, Malbec or Bubbly
$7 Cocktails – Dewar's Sand Wedge
Extra - $5 shots all day
Food – Wing's, cheese pizzas and others $5
Frankford Hall
1210 Frankford Ave
$5 Beer – Warsteiner pils 12oz can
$6 Wine – Alverdi Pinot Grigio & Oak Grove Pinot Noir
$7 Cocktails
Food – Curry Wurst with fries
Interstate Draft House
1235 E, Palmer St.
$5 Beer – New Trail Crisp 20oz draft
$6 Wine – Red, white and rose
$7 Cocktails - Swimmo
Food – not available
Johnny Brenda’s
1201 Frankford Ave.
$5 Beer – 2SP Pony Boi Light Lager
$6 Wine – Draft Prosecco
$7 Cocktails - Hibiscus Margarita
Food – $4.50 Loaded Hot Dogs/ 2 for $8
Lloyd Whiskey Bar
529 E. Girard Ave.
$5 Beer – Lloyd Lager, IPA, Cider
$6 Wine – Merlot and Sauvignon Blanc
$7 Cocktails - Old Fashioned, Negroni & Moscow Mule
Food – $7 Nachos, Mac & Cheese, Chicken Bites. $5 Jalapeno-Bacon Burger Sliders, Birria Empanadas, Vegan Empanadas
LMNO
739-1749 N. Front St.
$5 Beer – Tecate - $4, Modelo Negra -$5, El Emeno - $5, Nubian - $5, Stacey's Mom - $5, Corona - $5
$6 Wine – House White & House Red
$7 Cocktails - Classic Margarita, Strawberry Margarita, Prickly Pear Margarita, Mezcal Margarita, El Emenohh!, & My-my Chamoy-moy
Food – Wings - $10, Aguachile of the Day - $8, Vegan Aguachile, $6, Esquite Fries - $6, Chicken Taquitos - $7
Main Squeeze Philly
1600 Frankford Ave.
Non-alcoholic smoothies & drinks - 10% off
Mamajuana Cafe Philly
1000 Frankford Avenue
$5 Beer – Drafts - Victory, Troegs IPA, Stella Artois, Michelob Ultra, Mango Cart, Levante, Kona Big Wave, and Downeast Cider
$6 Wine – House Red or White
$7 Mocktail - Rotating through Summer (Golden Breeze Pineapple/Mango, Berry Paradise, Tropical Eden Passion Fruit/Cucumber and other selections to rotate weekly)
$7 Cocktail - Red Sangria, Pina Colada, Margarita, Flavor of Week
Plus Other Bonus $10 Cocktails – Moscow Mule, Whiskey Sour, Gin & Tonic, Other Flavors Margaritas, Mojito & Lemon Drop
Mocktails $10
Food – Mama Burger, Mamajuana Roll, Chicken Wings & Chicharroncitos
Meyers Brewing Company
436 East Girard Ave.
$5 Beer – Rotating
$6 Wine – Chardonnay & Cabernet Sauvignon
$7 Cocktails – Fishtown Funk
Food – Not Available
Mocktails – Fishtown Funk & Lemon Ginger
Murph’s Bar
202 E. Girard Ave.
$5 Beer – Carlsberg & Danish pilsner
$6 Wine – Pinot Grigio
$7 Cocktails – House Margarita
Mocktails – Raspberry Lemonade Mocktail
Other Half Brewing
1002 Canal
$5 Beer – Rotating Drafts
$6 Wine – Oyster Bay Sauvignon Blanc & The Beach Rose
$7 Cocktails – Seasonal Margarita
Food – Happy Hour Options weekly
Non-Alcoholic Beers – Nada Beer Rotating
Pearls on the Corner
1444 Frankford Ave.
$4 Beer –Drafts
$5 Wine – Rotating Wines
$7 Cocktails – Stateside Cocktails
Food – Happy Hour Options weekly
Non-Alcoholic Beers – Nada Beer Rotating
Punch Line Philly
1445 North American Street
$5 Beer – Rolling Rock
$6 Wine – Chardonnay
$7 Cocktails – The Elixir Under the El
Food – Not Available
Mocktails - Fishtown Fizz $7
R&D Cocktail Bar
1206 Frankford Ave.
$5 Beer – Miller High Life
$6 Wine – Sparkling - Blanc de Blanc
$7 Cocktails – Gimlet - Gin & Tonic
Food – $9 Smash Burger & Fries, $5 Hummus, $5 Curly Fries, $5 Olives, $5 Chips & Salsa
Mocktail - N/A Pina Colada $7
Saint Lazarus Bar
102 W Girard Ave.
$5 Beer – City Wides & Import Bottles
$6 Wine – Choice of Red or White
$7 Cocktails – "Cruzin" Tamarind inspired Blanco margarita with house-made syrup.
Food – Daily Specials
Mocktails – Bartender’s Choice
Sancho Pistolas
19 W. Girard Ave.
$5 Beer – Troubles End Brewing Lager
$6 Wine – Villa nova Vinho verde (white)
$7 Cocktails – Classic Margarita
Food – $8 tuna tiradito
Stateside Vodka Bar
1700 N Hancock St.
$5 Beer – All Surfsides and Stateside Vodka Soda Cans
$6 Wine – House Red, House White, House Bubbles
$7 Cocktails – All seasonal cocktails menu
Food – Not Available
The El Bar
1356 N. Front Street
$5 Beer – Summer Shandy 12 oz cans
$6 Wine – Cabernet Sauvignon & Sauvignon Blanc
$7 Cocktails – ElspressOX Martini (Stateside/OX Coldbrew)
Food – Sunday Dinners with Mike
Mocktails – Liquid Death Lime
The International
1624 N. Front St.
$5 Beer – Modelo or Kirin
$6 Wine – Draft wines
$7 Cocktails – Old Fashioned, Amaro & Club, or Daiquiri
Food – Hot dogs with fixins
Non-Alcoholic Beers – Rotating
Two Robbers
1221 Frankford Ave.
$5 Beer – Yuengling
$6 Wine – Sparkling – House Wine
$7 Cocktails – Gimlet - Gin & Tonic
Food – $9 Smash Burger & Fries, $5 Hummus, $5 Curly Fries, $5 Olives, $5 Chips & Salsa
Mocktail - Frozen Piña Coladas