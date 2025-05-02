North Philly food trucks towed for violations amid curfew dispute

At least seven food trucks in North Philadelphia, which have already seen a decrease in business due to a recent curfew, were towed on Thursday, leaving their owners scrambling to get their businesses back on the street.

Video shows an owner of one of the food trucks pleading with police not to remove her business.

Stream Philadelphia News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC10. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The city's Department of Licenses and Inspections said the actions were part of a joint taskforce operation that worked with Philadelphia police, the parking authority and PECO to shut down businesses for various reasons, including illegal electrical hookups and unregistered vehicles.

Get top local Philly stories delivered to you every morning with NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

In total, 16 vehicles were towed and 10 food vendors were shut down in the operation, officials said.

Police issued tickets for all seven food trucks towed in North Philadelphia, saying five of them were creating hazardous conditions, one was blocking a sidewalk and another was unregistered.

Towed food trucks were taken to Philadelphia Parking Authority lots.

The Latino Food Truck Association Nonprofit denounced the food trucks being towed, saying, "We view these actions as a direct attack on food diversity, small businesses, and the Latino culture that greatly enriches the fabric of this city. It is unacceptable that hardworking vendors, who bring flavor, culture, and economic activity to our streets, are treated like criminals."

“All wee need to do is get them to comply. All we need to do is educate them to make sure it doesn’t happen," said Frank Rosario, a member of the Latino Food Truck Association. "I think L&I should come business to business and say look we found a violation. Now, I am going to give you thirty days to do it instead of showing up last night and just taking every truck they could.”

NBC10's Shaira Arias interviewed an owner of a food truck in North Philadelphia last month. At the time, food trucks in the neighborhood were promoting a petition urging the 7th District to eliminate its new 11 p.m. curfew for food trucks, which owners say has significantly hurt their businesses as 80% of sales came after midnight.

The district's curfew also applies to smoke shops, corner stores, bodegas, and takeout restaurants. Only businesses with a liquor license or a 24/7 permit are allowed to stay open.

Councilmember Quetcy Lozada, who introduced the ordinance, said it is meant to increase quality of life and decrease crime in her district, which includes three of the five most violent areas in the city.

"When the bill fully went into effect, which was in October, we saw a drastic decrease in crime," Lozada said.