Food, Beer and River Views: Parks on Tap Opens New Water Works Location

Parks on Tap is popping up for the summer at a brand new location in Philly: Fairmount Water Works along the Schuylkill River.

The program’s second location made its debut Wednesday with a soft opening outside Water Works on 640 Waterworks Drive behind the Philadelphia Museum of Art. The grand opening will take place Friday at 4 p.m. with first come, first served seating.

The location features fresh food, beers on tap, wine, non-alcoholic beverages and gorgeous views of the Schuylkill, Boathouse Row and the museum.

“Parks on Tap has proven to be a hit with local residents looking to get outside and enjoy our parks but keep their social distance and practice safety first,” FCM Hospitality Owner Avram Hornik said. “During the global pandemic, outdoor socially distanced options like Parks on Tap are more important than ever as city residents look to spend summer in the city, while they find new and different ways to enjoy stay-cation options.”

Parks on Tap’s first location outside the Fairmount Horticulture Center Arboretum continues to operate.

For more information on the new location, including daily hours, a menu and safety guidelines, click here.