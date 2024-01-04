Following controversy, Central Bucks set to name interim school superintendent

After the controversial exit of the Central Bucks School District's former superintendent -- who was given a $712,000 severance package by the former school board -- the district is set to name an interim appointee as it finds a way to move forward.

Recently, the district has announced that retired West Chester Area School District superintendent Jim Scanlon will join the Central Bucks School District while, officials said in a statement, the district "engages in a thorough search for a new, permanent superintendent."

According to a statement from the district, Scanlon is expected to be named interim superintendent at a board meeting on Jan. 9.

The district noted that, after former superintendent, Abram Lucabaugh, abruptly resigned in November, the the board appointed Charles Malone, the assistant superintended for secondary education, as acting superintendent.

“We are very grateful to Dr. Malone for fulfilling the responsibilities of Acting Superintendent, and for his dedication and leadership at this challenging time,” said School Board President Karen Smith in a statement.

Malone will continue in his previous role, which had not been filled, the district said.

The district, in a statement said, "Scanlon is expected to be appointed initially to a six-month term at a rate of approximately $135,000, which is commensurate with industry-standard superintendent salaries in districts the size of Central Bucks."

A contract with Scanlon is pending the review and approval of the Board of School Directors on Jan. 9 at 7 p.m.

He is expected to start on Jan. 10.

“Central Bucks is an outstanding school system with extremely talented educators and students,” said Scanlon, in a statement. “It would be an honor to return to my alma mater to support the district through a transitional time. I look forward to getting to know the staff, students, and parents.”