Flyers' Gritty joined Philly officials to celebrate reopening of the Fishtown hockey rink

Many gathered in Fishtown for the reopening of the Fishtown Recreation Center’s hockey rink after its $2.5 million improvements.

The site includes playground equipment, basketball courts, a sprayground, picnic area and multi-use hockey rink.

“Sports and team-building activities are so vital to the growth and development of our community’s youngest members, so we applaud the City for their efforts to create spaces for kids to play and learn safely,” Dan Hilferty, Chairman & CEO of Comcast Spectator and Governor of the Philadelphia Flyers, said.

The new rink has been remodeled from top to bottom with state-of-the-art materials for hockey, futsal and pickleball fans of all ages.

The improvements include:

New roof, concrete deck and storm drains

Updated pier work

New hockey dasher boards, railings, fencing and lighting

Site signage

Handicap accessibility upgrades

Fresh line stripping for three sports (hockey, futsal, pickleball)

The remodel was made possible by the city’s Rebuild program, Philadelphia’s $500 million investment in its public spaces and a partnership with the Philadelphia Flyers.

The money the program uses comes from the Philadelphia Beverage Tax and is used to rebuild parks, recreation centers, and libraries in high-need neighborhoods.

After the ribbon cutting, the Philadelphia Flyers held an outdoor event for the community with games and inflatables.

“Philadelphia is a sports city through-and-through and sports play a critical part in supporting our young people to grow, thrive, and build their futures,” Mayor Jim Kenney said.