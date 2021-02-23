Florida Veterinarians Remove Shoe From Crocodile's Stomach

University of Florida veterinarians surgically removed a shoe swallowed twice by the same hungry crocodile, the school said.

The 10.5-foot, 341-pound Nile crocodile, named Anuket, consumed the apparently tasty footwear in December when it fell off a zip liner at St. Augustine Alligator Farm Zoological Park, where the reptile resides, according the University of Florida College of Veterinary Medicine in Gainesville.

Witnesses spotted Anuket consuming the shoe, regurgitating it and then swallowing it again, the college said.

After Anuket was brought to the university on Feb. 5, vets tried various less invasive methods to push the shoe out of the beast, with no luck, NBC News reported.

