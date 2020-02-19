Massachusetts

Crash Kills 5-Year-Old Mass. Girl, 2 Family Members Near Disney World

The family members are from Whitman and Weymouth

By Alysha Palumbo

NBCUniversal, Inc.

A chain-reaction crash in Florida has claimed the lives of a 5-year-old girl from Whitman, Massachusetts and two women from the same family, according to authorities.

Four others remain hospitalized, including an 11-year-old boy who was flown to the hospital in critical condition, police said.

The crash happened around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, just south of Disney World in Orlando.

Troopers said traffic was beginning to slow on Route 429 when a pickup truck driven by a 26-year-old Florida man hit a van, causing it to topple and hit two other cars.

Killed in that van were the 5-year-old Whitman girl, a 41-year-old woman also from Whitman and a 76-year-old woman from Weymouth. The 11-year-old boy in critical condition is also from Whitman.

Investigators said everyone in the van appeared to be from the same Massachusetts family. All other injuries were considered non-life-threatening.

Charges were pending against the driver of the pickup truck, according to police.

