Man Dies, Daughter Hurt as Flames Tear Through New Jersey Home

What to Know
- Bob Cominsky, who neighbors and family say used a wheelchair, died in a Burlington County fire. His daughter was injured.
- The fire on Amboy Avenue in Florence Township took about two hours to bring under control.
- The cause of the deadly blaze remained under investigation.
Authorities are trying to determine what sparked an early morning fire that left a father, who was disabled, dead in his New Jersey home.
The blaze started just after 2 a.m. Tuesday in the home on Amboy Avenue in Florence Township, Burlington County. It took firefighters about two hours to get the fire under control.
A neighbor and family members identified the man as Bob Cominsky and said he used a wheelchair. He lived in the home for about 15 years, they said.
The man's adult daughter was taken to a hospital for treatment for smoke inhalation.
Cominsky's ex-wife, Charlotte Cominsky, said her daughter recently moved in to help care for the man, who has been a double amputee since the 1990s.
He had lived in the home for about 15 years. Neighbors said he often let people play in his yard and was involved with a local church.
A third family member, living in a unit attached to the home, escaped without injury, police said.
CORRECTION (Dec. 3, 2019, 5:10 p.m. ET): This story has been updated to reflect that Bob Cominsky was an amputee.