Man Dies, Daughter Hurt as Flames Tear Through New Jersey Home

What to Know Bob Cominsky, who neighbors and family say used a wheelchair, died in a Burlington County fire. His daughter was injured.

The fire on Amboy Avenue in Florence Township took about two hours to bring under control.

The cause of the deadly blaze remained under investigation.

Authorities are trying to determine what sparked an early morning fire that left a father, who was disabled, dead in his New Jersey home.

The blaze started just after 2 a.m. Tuesday in the home on Amboy Avenue in Florence Township, Burlington County. It took firefighters about two hours to get the fire under control.

A neighbor and family members identified the man as Bob Cominsky and said he used a wheelchair. He lived in the home for about 15 years, they said.

The man's adult daughter was taken to a hospital for treatment for smoke inhalation.

Cominsky's ex-wife, Charlotte Cominsky, said her daughter recently moved in to help care for the man, who has been a double amputee since the 1990s.

He had lived in the home for about 15 years. Neighbors said he often let people play in his yard and was involved with a local church.

A third family member, living in a unit attached to the home, escaped without injury, police said.

CORRECTION (Dec. 3, 2019, 5:10 p.m. ET): This story has been updated to reflect that Bob Cominsky was an amputee.