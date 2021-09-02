Flooding Forces Evacuation of Center City Apartment Complex

People were forced to evacuate an apartment complex in Philadelphia as waters from the nearby Schuylkill River overflowed due to the impacts of the remnants of Hurricane Ida.

Residents of the 941-unit Park Towne Place apartments at 2200 Benjamin Franklin Parkway in Center City were told Thursday afternoon that the complex would be closed by management due to “deteriorating conditions” and that power would be shut down.

Residents were urged not to attempt to use the elevators.

NBC10 cameras captured water flooding a garage in the complex, as well as an outdoor parking area. People carrying suitcases could be seen walking around the complex as they attempted to figure out where to go.

The Red Cross was sending personnel to the area to assist residents.

The apartment complex is located near Interstate 676, which practically became a river as floodwaters submerged lanes and nearly touched overhead traffic signs.

Another view of the flooding on 676 along 22nd St ⁦@NBCPhiladelphia⁩ pic.twitter.com/o9RWEtHj3y — Stephania Jimenez (@NBC10_Stephania) September 2, 2021

Ida did not make a direct hit on Philadelphia, but its remnants caused deaths and widespread damage throughout the region.

In Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, officials reported at least three deaths – two drownings and a person killed by a tree toppled by powerful winds. The National Weather Service confirmed at least one tornado in the county.

In New Jersey, there were at least three tornadoes. Though no deaths were immediately reported as a result, the tornado destroyed multiple homes and frightened residents who narrowly escaped death.