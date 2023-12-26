Philadelphia

Flight carrying hundreds of migrants was diverted to PHL due to weather

By Kaleah Mcilwain

Philadelphia International Airport Passengers Florida Hurricane Dorian

A plane carrying hundreds of migrants was diverted to Philadelphia Tuesday night due to weather, officials said.

It was an Eastern Airlines flight headed to New York’s JFK from Texas, the city confirmed.

There were 240 asylum seekers onboard the flight.

Léelo en español aquí.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

"We believe that some or all of the passengers are migrants and are working to help them reach their final destination. More information will be posted as it becomes available. We are unable to answer additional questions," a city spokesperson said in a statement.

According to flight information, the flight left El Paso around 1 p.m. and landed in Philadelphia at 7:31 p.m.

At this time there is no further information.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Philadelphia 14 hours ago

Fire Dept. Commissioner Adam Thiel to be city's next managing director

Philadelphia Dec 22

Looking back at 2023 in Philly: From ‘getting s*** done' to sports letdowns to historic new mayor

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

PhiladelphiaPhiladelphia International Airportmigrants
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Community NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us