A plane carrying hundreds of migrants was diverted to Philadelphia Tuesday night due to weather, officials said.

It was an Eastern Airlines flight headed to New York’s JFK from Texas, the city confirmed.

There were 240 asylum seekers onboard the flight.

Léelo en español aquí.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

"We believe that some or all of the passengers are migrants and are working to help them reach their final destination. More information will be posted as it becomes available. We are unable to answer additional questions," a city spokesperson said in a statement.

According to flight information, the flight left El Paso around 1 p.m. and landed in Philadelphia at 7:31 p.m.

At this time there is no further information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.