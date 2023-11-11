Philadelphia

Flames, smoke pour out of building in Kensington

The fire became a two-alarm before it was placed under control, according to fire officials

By Cherise Lynch

A fire broke out early Saturday morning in the Kensington neighborhood of Philadelphia.

The Philadelphia Fire Department responded to Kensington Avenue near Somerset St. shortly after 4 a.m.

Video from the Citizen App showed smoke and flames coming out of a building.

The Philadelphia Fire Department posted on X that the fire went up to a two-alarm before it was placed under control just after 5 a.m.

There were no reports of any injuries.

