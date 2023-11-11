Flames, smoke pour out of building in Kensington

A fire broke out early Saturday morning in the Kensington neighborhood of Philadelphia.
The Philadelphia Fire Department responded to Kensington Avenue near Somerset St. shortly after 4 a.m.
Video from the Citizen App showed smoke and flames coming out of a building.
The Philadelphia Fire Department posted on X that the fire went up to a two-alarm before it was placed under control just after 5 a.m.
There were no reports of any injuries.
