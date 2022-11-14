Ben Franklin Parkway

This Is Why the Flags Are Coming Down on Philly's Ben Franklin Parkway

'... over the course of time and due to weather conditions, the flags inevitably become worn and tattered and must be replaced,' Philadelphia wrote in a news release

By Dan Stamm

NBC Universal, Inc.

You might be noticing less color along the Ben Franklin Parkway.

The City of Philadelphia plans to remove old worn and tattered flags from countries around the world along the iconic drive between LOVE Park and Eakins Oval.

"We recognize that flags in such conditions are no longer a fitting emblem, and can be disrespectful, which is why we aim to replace them semiannually," Sarah Reyes of the City's Department of Public Property said in a news release last week.

"... Due to the number of flags that have become worn, and requests to replace them from residents and visitors, the City made the decision to remove all flags while we work to replace them expeditiously."

A city crew using a bucket truck could be seen removing some flags before daybreak Monday morning.

The city planned to return "brand-new flags" to the Parkway to "proudly represent the diverse communities of Philadelphia again."

The international flags -- now totaling 109 -- were first added to the Parkway for the 1976 bicentennial celebration, reported Philly Voice.

Don't expect the city to use this as an opportunity to expand the countries represented along the Parkway, for now.

"It is important to note that the City is only replacing the existing flags of the countries that currently fly on the Parkway," the city wrote. "Flags will be returned to their original flag poles, and signage will stay the same. Due to limited space on the Parkway, the City regrettably is unable to evaluate new, additional country flag requests at this time."

