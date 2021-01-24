Five People, Unborn Child Killed in ‘Act of Mass Murder' in Indianapolis

Though a motive wasn't immediately known, Mayor Joe Hogsett said the shooting had brought “terror to our community”

police car
Getty Images

Five people and an unborn child were found dead Sunday in Indianapolis in what the city’s mayor called an act of mass murder, NBC News reports.

Though the names and ages of the victims had not been released and a motive wasn’t immediately known, Mayor Joe Hogsett said the shooting had brought “terror to our community.”

“This morning the city of Indianapolis was targeted with an act of depravity that has become all too common across the country and will never cease to shock the conscience,” he told reporters.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Philadelphia 4 hours ago

Philly Council President Looks Ahead at 2021 Goals

Philadelphia 5 hours ago

Men Who Drove to Philly With Weapons During Vote Count Back in Jail After Capitol Riot

Hogsett added that evidence gathered so far suggested the killings were not linked to the “deadly confluence of guns, substance abuse and poverty” in Indianapolis that he said officials had been working to address for years.

Download our free mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and in-depth coverage.

Police found the first victim, a juvenile male, around 4 a.m. local time suffering from gunshot wounds in an area northeast of downtown Indianapolis, a police spokesman told reporters. Officers later found the bodies of five people at a home less than half a mile away.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com

Local Coronavirus Pandemic The Biden Administration U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Holidays Philly Live
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us