Five People Hurt in Overnight Shootings Throughout the City

At least five people are recovering after being involved in shooting incidents that occurred all across the city on early Saturday morning.

According to police, two people were hurt after a double shooting in West Philadelphia that occurred near the intersection of 51st and Market Streets at about 12:30 a.m.

In this incident, a 37-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman were shot after they were confronted by two men wearing all black and black ski masks, police said. The man was shot twice -- once in the right shoulder and once in the left shoulder -- while the woman was shot once in the thigh and twice in the right knee, police said.

Both individuals were taken to nearby hospitals and placed in stable condition.

About an hour later, police said a 20-year-old man was shot once in the lower back, near the intersection of Cheltenham and Harbison avenues in the city's Wissinoming neighborhood.

Officials said he was transferred to a nearby hospital and is currently in stable condition.

In the city's Nicetown section, a 29-year-old man was shot at about 2 a.m., officials said.

According to police, the man was shot in his left hip and buttocks while inside the Tender Touch Lounge along the 1900 block of Hunting Park Avenue. He was transported to a local hospital where he was placed in stable condition, police said.

Finally, at about 2:15 a.m. a 50-year-old man was shot once in the lower back at a property along E. Sheldon Street in the city's Olney neighborhood.

He was taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition.

Law enforcement officials said all of these shootings remain under investigation and no motive have been provided and no arrests have been made in any of these incidents.