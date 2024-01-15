Five injured in separate incidents throughout Philly before noon on Monday

At least four men were shot and another man was stabbed in a number of separate incidents that happened before noon on Martin Luther King Jr. Day in Philadelphia.

According to police, the first incident happened at about 12:46 a.m. on Monday, when a 34-year-old man arrived at a hospital in West Philadelphia after he was shot in the right thigh.

However, officials said they were unable to determine the location where this shooting occurred.

The man was listed in stable condition and, officials said, an investigation into this incident is ongoing.

Then, just minutes later, at about 12:52 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 2500 block of N. Jessup Street in North Philadelphia to find a 21-year-old man in the roadway after he had been shot in the abdomen.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital where, officials said, he was listed in stable condition.

No arrests have been made in this incident, but an investigation, officials said, is ongoing.

About 20 minutes later, at about 1:14 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 1300 block of Martin Luther King Drive, in West Philadelphia, on a reported shooting to find a 24-year-old man who had been shot in his hip and knee.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital where he was placed in stable condition.

No arrest was made in this incident, but officials said, an investigation is ongoing.

In Northeast Philadelphia's Mayfair section, at about 2:12 a.m., police responded to a shooting reported along the 3000 block of Tyson Avenue, where officials said, first responders discovered a 37-year-old man who had been shot once in the chest.

This man was taken to a nearby hospital where he was listed in critical, but stable condition and, police officials said, no arrests have been made but an investigation into this shooting is ongoing.

While these incidents remain under investigation, police did make an arrest after a man was stabbed in a grocery store, also in the city's Mayfair section, early Monday.

According to police, officers responded to a store along the 7200 block of Frankford Avenue, at about 6:50 a.m., after a 66-year-old man was stabbed in the left hand while standing in the doorway of the business.

The man, officials said, was taken to a nearby hospital where he was placed in stable condition.

In this case, police have recovered the weapon that they believe was used in the incident and have made an arrest.