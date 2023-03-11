Delaware

Five Homes Damaged in Delaware Fire

More than $1 million in damages is estimated following an early morning fire in Odessa, Delaware

GETTY IMAGES

The state fire marshal's office in Delaware is investigating after an early morning fire caused more than an estimated $1 million in damages to homes in Odessa, Delaware.

Officials said Saturday that the fire, in which no one was injured, was reported shortly before 4 a.m. at homes along the 600 block of Corbit Drive in the Cantwell Ridge neighborhood.

Firefighters with the Odessa Fire Company, officials said, arrived at the scene to find flames engulfing a two story house. The wind-driven fire damaged five homes and, according to officials, sixteen people were displaced by the incident.

This incident remains under investigation, and officials said, there has not yet been a determination as to what may have sparked the fire.

This article tagged under:

Delaware
