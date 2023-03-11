Five Homes Damaged in Delaware Fire

The state fire marshal's office in Delaware is investigating after an early morning fire caused more than an estimated $1 million in damages to homes in Odessa, Delaware.
Officials said Saturday that the fire, in which no one was injured, was reported shortly before 4 a.m. at homes along the 600 block of Corbit Drive in the Cantwell Ridge neighborhood.
Firefighters with the Odessa Fire Company, officials said, arrived at the scene to find flames engulfing a two story house. The wind-driven fire damaged five homes and, according to officials, sixteen people were displaced by the incident.
This incident remains under investigation, and officials said, there has not yet been a determination as to what may have sparked the fire.
