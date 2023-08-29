Fishtown Taps, the district-wide happy hour event extended through September

The Fishtown District announced that Fishtown Taps will be extended for another month.

Fishtown Taps is a district-wide happy hour event held every Tuesday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. to showcase the endless options of great food and drink places in the area.

Participating bars and restaurants offer a select list of $5 beers, $6 wines, $7 cocktails and appetizer specials.

Initially, the end date for this event was Labor Day but now Fishtown Taps will continue through Sept.

For a full list of participating locations click here.