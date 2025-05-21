Philadelphia Health Department

Mouse droppings, other health violations shut down restaurant in Fishtown

An inspector for the city's Department of Health visited Banh Mi — located at 1425 Frankford Avenue — on Tuesday, May 20, 2025.

By NBC10 Staff

A popular restaurant in Philadelphia's Fishtown neighborhood has been shut down due to numerous health violations.

In a Food Facility Inspection Report, the inspector claimed to have witnessed several violations that day, including mouse droppings in several areas: prep counter surfaces, long lower shelving where utensils are stored, on containers of oil on the floor in prep area, on previously cleaned/sanitized equipment in the basement storage area, along floor perimeters throughout the facility, on all steps leading into basement, on cutting board in the prep area.

The inspection report also claimed that a dead mouse was found on the floor in the basement storage area.

Other problems included rodent bait found on the floor near wok area and grills, old food residue observed in the handwash sink in the prep area, "multiple potentially hazardous ready to eat food items," and more.

Because of these issues, the restaurant was issued a Cease Operations Order and forced to stop all operations immediately.

The restaurant has to address the issues and be reinspected before opening again.

Banh Mi had posted on their Instagram page, saying in part: "We are closed for 2 days! Sorry for any inconvenience! Will be back by Thursday." That post has since been removed.

