First There Was #Delabear, Now There Is ‘Delabeer’

Two months after a bear on the loose captivated the state of Delaware as it eluded capture, a Wilmington-based brewery is paying homage to the #Delabear.

Wilmington Brew Works is capitalizing on the beloved wandering bear that dashed through yards and over fences back in December with its "Delabeer."

The double IPA named Delabear Adventures in Delaware is being canned Monday and should be available for purchase on Tuesday, the brewers say.

NBC10 - Tim Furlong

The can features anecdotes and the path that a black bear took, news choppers flying overhead. The inspiration includes s a video shared on social media of a man’s reaction as the bear wandered in a Trolley Square backyard.

There were numerous sightings of a shifty black bear in northern Delaware and Delaware County in early December. After a few days, it looked like the Delabear had eluded capture.

It's not unusual to spot a black bear in Delaware, the DNREC Division of Fish & Wildlife said. Not approaching the bear is a good idea.

Police and wildlife officials suggest you slowly back away and seek shelter then call 911 if you spot a bear, or any other wild animal. You can also call the Fish & Wildlife Natural Resources police at 800-523-3336.

Bear attacks are rare but can happen.

Some of the things that attract bears include garbage, bird seed and pet food. Don't try to feed the bears.

BearWise offers more tips for anyone who happens upon a bear including making lots of noise with pots and pans (don’t try to imitate the bear) to scare off the animal, giving the bear a clear escape route and removing any attractants. If the bear spots you, you should stay calm and lightly wave your arms to help the bear recognize you as human, the National Park Service says.

Both BearWise and the NPS have more tips about what to do if a bear gets aggressive.