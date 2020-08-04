isaias

First Isaias-Related Death Reported in Milford, Delaware

A woman was found dead in a Delaware home late Tuesday morning in an incident that police believe was related to Tropical Storm Isaias. 

A woman was found dead in a Delaware home late Tuesday morning in an incident that police believe was related to Tropical Storm Isaias. 

Delaware State Troopers responded to a home on North Shore Drive in Milford around 11:45 a.m. where they found the body of an unidentified woman. While the investigation is in its early stages, police don’t suspect foul play and believe her death is storm-related. 

An autopsy will be performed to determine the cause and manner of death. 

Tropical Storm Isaias slammed the entire region with strong winds and rain on Tuesday, causing widespread flooding, damage and power outages.

