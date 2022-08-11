What to Know Philadelphia's first Director of Night Time Economy and Development Raheem Manning is tasked with making Philadelphia a 24-hour city.

Manning says he envisions the city becoming a 24-hour destination that is friendly, inviting and fun for those who call Philadelphia home.

“As we emerge from the pandemic, I am excited to contribute to these efforts in my hometown of Philadelphia for our city to be a welcoming and globally competitive hub for art, culture and nightlife.” Manning said.

The City of Philadelphia has appointed their first Night Time Economy Director in an attempt to make Philly a 24-hour city.

"The 'Night Mayor', as one might say, is someone who advocates for all business and activity after five," the new Director of Night Time Economy and Development Raheem Manning tells NBC10 about his new position.

Manning says he envisions the city becoming a 24-hour destination that is friendly, inviting and fun for those who call Philadelphia home. He says he also hopes to make the city globally competitive, especially when compared to others along the East Coast.

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

This new role comes as part of Philly's effort to rebound after the COVID pandemic's effects.

Center City District President and CEO Paul Levy says 82% of Center City businesses have reopened since the pandemic. Retail sales are up to 95% of pre-pandemic levels and restaurant sales at 85%.

Foot traffic around the city streets is up to 84%.

West Philly native Manning believes his roots in the city provide him with insight on what residents, businesses and visitors are concerned about in the city at later hours.

"Raheem’s background and experience are well-suited to lead strategies that promote Philadelphia as a 24-hour city that is a dynamic driver of tourism, hospitality, world-class arts, and cultural assets,” Philadelphia Department of Commerce Director Anne Nadol said. “I am confident that Raheem is the right person to convene ecosystem partnerships for the night-time economy that will make it easier to operate a successful business in Philadelphia while enhancing our city as a thriving, diverse destination for all.”

Manning explains that he plans to hold listening sessions in the fall.

“As we emerge from the pandemic, I am excited to contribute to these efforts in my hometown of Philadelphia for our city to be a welcoming and globally competitive hub for art, culture and nightlife.” Manning said in the release.

Fore more information on Manning and the new position, see the City of Philadelphia's website.