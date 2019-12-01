Storm Moves Out After Light Snow Falls on Parts of Area

What to Know The winter storm moved out of our region after light snow fell on parts of our area on Monday.

While snow fell, there was little accumulation throughout the area.

Tuesday is expected to be breezy and sunny.

The storm system moved out after parts of the area saw light snow and a wintry mix on Monday.

A First Alert was issued for most of the area Monday, with the exception of the Jersey Shore and Delaware beaches.

Potential impacts from the snow prompted the National Weather Service to issue winter weather warnings and advisories. Dozens of schools and districts closed or dismissed early, and New Jersey closed all state offices at noon.

Most of the region saw at least some snowfall, but, it appeared the bull's eye hit mostly northeast of our region.

The cutoff between snow and no snow was separated by miles. There were also dry gaps during the storm — with the snow stopping before picking up again.

[565608251, C]]

For most areas, the morning commute was fine, except for some slippery spots due to pockets of snow as temps hovered just above freezing. More snow fell in parts of the area during the Monday evening rush.

While snow fell, there was little accumulation throughout the area.

The system moved out late Monday into the overnight hours. Sunshine is expected Tuesday.

Download the free NBC10 app for the latest forecast and updates.