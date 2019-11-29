First Alert: Heavy Rain, Icy Spots Threaten Tricky Travel Conditions

The NBC10 First Alert Weather team issued a First Alert as a two-part storm moved over the area and began to deliver ice, snow and heavy rain Sunday and threatening more problems for Monday.

The First Alert is in effect for the entire viewing area Sunday and Monday with this one-two punch of winter weather. The weather Sunday was causing dicey road conditions in addition to flight delays of nearly two hours at Philadelphia International Airport.

Northern Neighborhoods

Our northern and western suburbs, Berks County, the Lehigh Valley and Mercer County in New Jersey experienced their first round of wintry weather Sunday morning. A light mix of snow and freezing rain developed between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m., causing icy spots on the roads.

Road conditions will improve as the sleet and freezing rain changes to rain Sunday afternoon. The changeover to rain should take place around noon in the Pennsylvania suburbs and by 2 p.m. in Berks County and the Lehigh Valley.

"If you must travel Sunday in our northern neighborhoods, your best bet is to wait until later in the evening after the wintry mix and rain comes to an end," meteorologist Steve Sosna said.

Southern Neighborhoods

Meanwhile, Philadelphia could get a brief wintry mix, but that will switch to rain. The afternoon is expected to produce pockets of heavy rain for Philly, southern New Jersey and Delaware.

Monday Snow in Some Areas

There will be a break in the rain and snow Sunday night as storm No. 1 weakens. After that, storm No. 2 will bring a batch of snow down from the north Monday morning into night.

The areas with the highest chance of snow are the northern and eastern neighborhoods, which could get 1 to 3 inches. The heaviest snowfall is expected by midday in the Lehigh Valley and Bucks County.

There's also a brief chance of snow for Philadelphia and neighborhoods further south by the evening, but this should be only about an inch and is not expected to stick.

