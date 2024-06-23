First Alert: Ongoing dangerous heat, thunderstorms expected Sunday evening

What to Know Another day with dangerous heat: Feels like values into the triple digits again for most neighborhoods.

Storms on the way: Storms expected, a few strong to severe late afternoon and evening.

Still hot until the end of June: Generally dry with temps above 90 most of the week.

A cold front is making its way through the Midwest eastward towards the Philadelphia area, as of about 9 a.m. on Sunday.

NBC10 First Alert Weather meteorologist Marvin Gomez is expecting plenty of clouds ahead of this cold front as it moves across most of the northeast. These clouds could end up limiting how high the air temperature gets this afternoon, and could limit the initiation period for storms.

Never the less, there is plenty of moisture with dew points in the 70s which will make feels like temps above 100° for most areas.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

The cold front approaching from the west will be breaking through an environment that is very moist and unstable.

Way in advance of the front storms may begin developing as early as 5PM. But the general thinking is that most action will happen after dinner time to our west, and likely after sunset closer to the metro area.

Several thunderstorms are expected on Sunday evening.

Any thunderstorm will easily produce heavy rain with the threat of localized flooding.

Stronger storms could become severe capable of producing damaging winds – this is the main threat.

Additionally, some storms in the northeast could gain rotation.

Although the threat for tornadoes is not the greatest in area, it is also not zero. Some guidance is indicating the potential for low level spin enough to mention the possibility of a weak or brief tornado in the Philadelphia area.

As the front crosses the region after sunrise on Monday, we could see another round of showers or storms down at the coast and for southern Delaware.

Humidity will decrease a bit tomorrow and the heat will decrease a bit with high getting into the mid to upper 80 for most neighborhoods.