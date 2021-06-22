Lehigh Valley

Fireworks Blast Inside Pickup Truck Severely Injures Man, Police Say

By The Associated Press

  • Authorities say a fireworks explosion inside a pickup truck has critically injured a man in eastern Pennsylvania over the weekend.
  • Police in Emmaus said the 35-year-old man was sitting inside the truck when the fireworks detonated Sunday night. Police, first responders and the Allentown bomb squad were called to the scene and found the truck heavily damaged, with all of its windows blown out.
  • He was rushed to Lehigh Valley Hospital in critical condition with injuries that Chief Troy Schantz called “severe.”

A fireworks explosion inside a pickup truck critically injured a man in the Lehigh Valley over the weekend, authorities said.

Police in Emmaus said the 35-year-old man was sitting inside the truck when the fireworks detonated just before 10 p.m. Sunday.

He was rushed to Lehigh Valley Hospital in critical condition with injuries that Chief Troy Schantz called “severe.”

Police, first responders and the Allentown bomb squad were called to the scene and found the truck heavily damaged, with all of its windows blown out. People in neighboring homes were evacuated for about an hour.

Investigators determined that the man had purchased the fireworks about a year ago and wasn’t involved in their manufacture, police said.

