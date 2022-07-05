Fireworks Accident Causes Explosive Mishap Down the Shore

People watching a fireworks show at the Jersey Shore got more than they bargained for when an accident caused an explosive mishap.

As crowds watched from the beach and on boats Monday, the Fourth of July fireworks going off from a barge off Sea Isle City’s 50th Street Beach began popping off left and right.

“There were sporadic fireworks going up and then all of a sudden there was huge explosions on the barge,” said John Sullivan, who was watching the show.

Dave Ralph said people on the beach around him were worried, and the boats near the barge “hightailed it out of there” when it was clear something was amiss.

Officials said the explosion appears to have been caused by a 6-inch shell that blew up inside its gun tube before it could launch.

A spokeswoman for Sea Isle City said the company tasked with putting on the show reported no injuries from the blast.

The mishap ultimately resulted in a shortened show. Officials said the city shelled out $49,000 for the fireworks and will receive a credit for the part that did not go off as planned.