Police search for person of interest after 2 back-to-back fires in Chester Co.

The first fire happened just after 11:30 p.m. with the second happening just after midnight over the weekend of March 22 to 23 in West Grove

By Emily Rose Grassi

A man is wanted after being caught on surveillance cameras near where two back-to-back suspicious fires happened over the weekend, according to officials with the Southern Chester County Regional Police Department.

The first fire happened just after 11:30 p.m. on March 22 at the back of the building at 11 Exchange Place near 114 East Evergreen Street in West Grove Borough, police said.

The responding officers were able to evacuate the building and the fire department worked to extinguish the fire, officials said.

While this first fire was being tended to, a neighbor approached officials and reported another fire happening a the church located at 107 West Evergreen Street just after midnight on March 23, police explained.

The fire department was able to extinguish this second fire quickly.

While investigating, the Chester County Fire Marshal's Office and the Southern Chester County Regional Police Department said they have discovered a potential person of interest who was seen on cameras "loitering" near the first fire.

No one was reportedly hurt in either of these fires.

Do you recognize this person? He was captured on camera near two back-to-back fires in West Grove over the weekend

Officials are asking residents who live near where these fires happened to check your surveillance cameras between 10:30 p.m. on March 22 and 12:30 a.m. on Sunday, March 23 for anything could help the investigation.

Also, if you recognize or know the person of interest in the photos, please contact the police department by emailing Ssyska@sccrpd.org or Gsmith@sccrpd.org.

You can also submit a tip by clicking here.

