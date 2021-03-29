Firefly Festival Poised for September Return in Delaware

The Firefly Festival is returning to Delaware after a coronavirus hiatus.

The outdoor music festival at The Woodlands in Dover, Delaware, is set to take place on September 23-26, 2021, according to a teaser graphic on its official website. Firefly also began responding to users on Twitter on Monday hinting at the September return.

The festival is typically held in the summer, but, like every other major event, was canceled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

No word on the lineup for the 2021 Firefly Festival just yet. In 2020, Billie Eilish, Halsey, Rage Against the Machine, Khalid, Blink-182, Maggie Rogers, and Diplo were among the acts slated to perform.

The fall date should give organizers enough breathing room to allow large populations to be vaccinated against Covid-19. President Joe Biden has called for 200 million vaccinations to be administered by his 100th day in office. So far, more than 100 million vaccines have been administered.