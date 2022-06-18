Fairhill

Firefighters Trapped After Building Collapses in Philadelphia

By Rudy Chinchilla

Two firefighters were trapped in the rubble of a collapsed building in Philadelphia’s Fairhill neighborhood Saturday morning, officials said.

The medical condition of the two was not immediately known. High-ranking fire and police officials told NBC10 that a firefighter and a Licensing and Inspections Department inspector had also been trapped. The pair were rescued and stable at a hospital with minor injuries, they said.

The building on 3rd Street and Indiana Avenue caught fire around 3 a.m. but was put under control, officials said. A few firefighters remained on the scene to inspect the building and ensure there were no remaining hotspots, they said.

About two hours later is when the building collapsed, the officials told NBC10.

NBC10's Skyforce 10 helicopter showed dozens of firefighters digging through the rubble and standing on the perimeter of the collapse as they searched for their colleagues.

Some firefighters could be seen hugging as they anxiously watched the rescue unfolding.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Fairhill
