Firefighters Respond to Junkyard Fire in Philadelphia

Firefighters are battling a junkyard fire in Philadelphia.

The fire started at a junkyard on Simon Street and Torresdale Avenue Wednesday afternoon.

Officials with the Philadelphia Health Department are warning nearby residents to close their windows and avoid the area.

The Health Department also sent inspectors to the fire to collect air samples and assess the air quality for any potential threat. They have not yet identified any hazardous substances but are still collecting samples as a precautionary measure.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.