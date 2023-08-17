Firefighters rescue dog from South Philly rowhome blaze

A touching moment as a pet owner was reunited with his dog after firefighters saved the canine from a fire that ripped through a South Philadelphia rowhome overnight.

Crews were called to the 1600 block of South Taney Street around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to fire officials.

NBC10 obtained video from a viewer that shows flames shooting from the home. The fire was placed under control quickly, but neighbors said the flames were intense.

"Powerful enough to burn down that whole side of the building," said neighbor Alex Cefalu.

Philadelphia police said no people were trapped and no one suffered any injuries. The dog that was recused seems to be OK and was placed in the arms of its owner.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation Thursday morning.