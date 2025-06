Firefighters in Delaware County sprang into action overnight to rescue several people from a house fire.

Officials said the fire was reported around 12:15 a.m. Thursday, June 26, at a house on Strathmore Road.

According to officials, crews assisted in rescuing people trapped in the home.

No one had to go to the hospital, and the fire was quickly placed under control, officials said.