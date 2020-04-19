Firefighters rescued more than a dozen people after an apartment building partially collapsed in Philadelphia’s Mount Airy neighborhood Sunday morning.

Witnesses said contractors were working on a scaffold at a duplex with an upper and lower apartment on each side on 6900 Cresham Road shortly before 10 a.m. A second floor resident told NBC10 he then heard the sound of the collapse and then saw debris. Responding firefighters managed to rescue him and 13 other residents.

No serious injuries were reported.

L&I officials also responded to the scene. They have not yet revealed the cause of the collapse.

