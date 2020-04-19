Philadelphia

Firefighters Rescue 14 People After Apt. Building Partially Collapses in Mount Airy

The collapse occurred at a duplex on 6900 Cresham Road shortly before 10 a.m. Sunday

By David Chang

Credit: Dave Palmer

" data-ellipsis="false">

Firefighters rescued more than a dozen people after an apartment building partially collapsed in Philadelphia’s Mount Airy neighborhood Sunday morning. 

Witnesses said contractors were working on a scaffold at a duplex with an upper and lower apartment on each side on 6900 Cresham Road shortly before 10 a.m. A second floor resident told NBC10 he then heard the sound of the collapse and then saw debris. Responding firefighters managed to rescue him and 13 other residents. 

No serious injuries were reported. 

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

coronavirus 3 hours ago

What to Look for When Buying Masks Online? Doctor Answers COVID-19 Questions

Pennsylvania Apr 15

Pa.’s Mandatory Mask Policy Takes Effect Sunday Night

L&I officials also responded to the scene. They have not yet revealed the cause of the collapse. 

This article tagged under:

PhiladelphiaRescuefirefightersbuilding collapseMount Airy
Coronavirus Pandemic Local U.S. & World Politics Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Community Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV See It, Share It
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us