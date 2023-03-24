Northeast Philadelphia

Firefighters, Crews Respond to Hazmat Situation at Northeast Philly Rowhome

By Dan Stamm

NBC Universal, Inc.

Hazmat crews could be seen going in and out of a Northeast Philadelphia home Friday.

At least one person could be seen being taken away in a stretcher from the home along Teesdale Street, near Frankford Avenue, in the Holmesburg section of the city around 11 a.m.

Léelo en español aquí.

The Philadelphia Fire Department confirmed that firefighters and other crews were responding to a hazmat situation, but didn't immediately give any further details.

People in hazmat gear could be seen standing in yellow decontamination tubs behind the home while firefighters blocked Teesdale Street in front.

It was unclear how many people were hurt in the incident.

Drivers should avoid the area as police cars could be seen lined up near Frankford Avenue.

This story is developing and will be updated.

