Firefighters, Crews Respond to Hazmat Situation at Northeast Philly Rowhome

Hazmat crews could be seen going in and out of a Northeast Philadelphia home Friday.

At least one person could be seen being taken away in a stretcher from the home along Teesdale Street, near Frankford Avenue, in the Holmesburg section of the city around 11 a.m.

Léelo en español aquí.

The Philadelphia Fire Department confirmed that firefighters and other crews were responding to a hazmat situation, but didn't immediately give any further details.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

People in hazmat gear could be seen standing in yellow decontamination tubs behind the home while firefighters blocked Teesdale Street in front.

It was unclear how many people were hurt in the incident.

Drivers should avoid the area as police cars could be seen lined up near Frankford Avenue.

Police and emergency vehicles lined up along Ryan Ave near Frankford for hazmat situation. ⁦@NBCPhiladelphia⁩ working to get more information pic.twitter.com/iRIHNfs1b0 — Lauren Mayk (@Laurenjmayk) March 24, 2023

This story is developing and will be updated.