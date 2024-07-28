Firefighters battled multiple alarm fire that damaged five homes in Allentown

Multiple homes were damaged due to a fire that spread in Allentown, Pennsylvania Sunday morning.

The fire broke out along the 400 block of N. 16th Street.

Fire crews were called to the scene and worked to put the fire out.

At this time there is no word on if anyone was injured in the fire.

Officials have not released any further information on what caused the fire.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.