The New Jersey Forest Fire Service is responding to an active wildfire in Pemberton, New Jersey.

The fire started at the Brendan T. Byrne State Forest Monday night. So far about 400 acres have burned.

Firefighters are battling a wildfire at the Brendan T. Byrne State Forest in Pemberton, New Jersey. @SkyForce10 was over the scene Monday night. Details HERE: https://t.co/tbcaAjEcI8 pic.twitter.com/dDzrjCmRCe — NBC10 Philadelphia (@NBCPhiladelphia) May 18, 2021

Residents are being asked to avoid the area as crews work to control the spread.

It’s the second wildfire to start in New Jersey in two days. A wildfire that began Sunday burned more than 600 acres in Little Egg Harbor Township.