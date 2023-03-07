Firefighters Battle Wildfire in Little Egg Harbor Township, NJ

Firefighters are battling a wildfire in Ocean County, New Jersey.

The fire started Tuesday afternoon at the Stafford Forge Wildlife Management Area in Little Egg Harbor Township Tuesday afternoon.

Léelo en español aquí

Route 539 is currently closed from Forge Road to Warren Grove Spur Road as firefighters battle the flames. As of 3:15 p.m., the fire reached 125 acres in size and was 0% contained.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

The New Jersey Forest Fire Service is currently battling the fire while local volunteer fire companies are protecting 16 nearby structures.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.