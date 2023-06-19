Firefighters battle wildfire in Burlington County, NJ

Firefighters are battling a wildfire in Burlington County, New Jersey.

The wildfire started Monday in the area of Coopers Road in the Brendan T. Byrne State Forest in Woodland Township.

As of 3 p.m., the fire reached 25 acres and was zero percent contained. Forest fire service crews are currently using a backfiring operation to burn fuel ahead of the main body of fire, officials said.

Glassworks Trail, Coopers Road and several local state forest roads are all closed and several structures in the Brendan T. Byrne State Forest campground are threatened by the fire, officials said.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.