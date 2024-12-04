Philadelphia

Firefighters battle massive fire in South Philadelphia

A fire spread to multiple homes on the 700 block of Tasker Street in South Philadelphia on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024

By David Chang

NBC Universal, Inc.

Firefighters are battling a large fire in South Philadelphia.

The fire spread to multiple homes on the 700 block of Tasker Street around 2 p.m. Wednesday.

SkyForce10 was above the scene as firefighters battled flames and smoke on top of one of the homes.

Officials have not yet revealed if anyone was injured.

