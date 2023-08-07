New Jersey

Firefighters battle massive fire at church in Vineland, NJ

The three-alarm fire started at the Voice of Deliverance New Covenant Church on East Chestnut Avenue.

By David Chang

Firefighters responded to a massive fire at a church in Vineland, New Jersey, Monday night.

Officials have not yet revealed if anyone was seriously injured or the cause of the fire. NBC10 obtained viewer video showing massive flames rising from the church.

The fire occurred as severe storms moved throughout the region though officials have not yet revealed if it was weather-related.

We'll have more details on this developing story on NBC10 News starting at 4 a.m.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

