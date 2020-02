Firefighters are battling a massive fire at an auto body shop in Fairfield Township, New Jersey.

The two-alarm fire started at a building on 263 Bridgeton Fairton Road Thursday around 10 p.m.

SkyForce10 was over the scene as firefighters battled heavy flames and plumes of smoke.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

Editor's Note: This story has been updated to reflect the correct location of the fire.