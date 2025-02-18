Firefighters battle massive church fire in Philly's Brewerytown neighborhood

Firefighters are battling a massive fire at a church in Philadelphia’s Brewerytown neighborhood.

The fire started Monday night at the United Missionary Baptist Church on 25th and Thompson streets. Footage from SkyForce10 shows flames and smoke rising from the top of the church.

Police and firefighters have not yet revealed if anyone was injured or the cause of the fire. A church spokesperson posted on their Facebook page that their pastor and officials were safe.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.