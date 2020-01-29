At least 13 people, including six police officers, were injured in a massive apartment fire in Upper Merion, Pennsylvania.

The two-alarm fire started at the Kingswood Apartments at 210 Byron Place around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday. The building was evacuated.

The fire was placed under control shortly before midnight.

Officials said 13 people, including six police officers, were hospitalized. None of their injuries were life-threatening however.

Officials have not yet revealed the cause of the fire. They continue to investigate.