13 People, Including 6 Officers, Injured in Upper Merion Apt. Fire

At least 13 people, including six police officers, were injured in a massive apartment fire in Upper Merion, Pennsylvania

By David Chang

NBCUniversal, Inc.

At least 13 people, including six police officers, were injured in a massive apartment fire in Upper Merion, Pennsylvania.

The two-alarm fire started at the Kingswood Apartments at 210 Byron Place around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday. The building was evacuated.

The fire was placed under control shortly before midnight.

Officials said 13 people, including six police officers, were hospitalized. None of their injuries were life-threatening however.

Officials have not yet revealed the cause of the fire. They continue to investigate.

