South Philadelphia

Firefighters Battle Large House Fire in South Philadelphia

The fire started at a row home on 5th and Morris streets Monday afternoon. 

By David Chang

NBC Universal, Inc.

At least one person was injured during a large house fire in South Philadelphia.

The two-alarm fire started at a row home on 5th and Morris streets Monday afternoon. 

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

SkyForce10 was over the scene as flames and smoke billowed from the home. Neighboring homes were evacuated.

At least one person was hurt during the fire and taken to the hospital. Officials have not yet revealed the victim's condition.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Philadelphia 3 hours ago

Gunman Kills 1, Injures 5 in Philadelphia's Fern Rock Neighborhood

South Philadelphia 3 hours ago

Man Wanted in Deadly Pat's Steaks Attack Arrested

This story is developing. Check back for updates. 

This article tagged under:

South Philadelphiahouse fire
Local Tokyo Olympics U.S. and World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Watch The Lineup Entertainment Philly Live
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us