Firefighters Battle Large House Fire in South Philadelphia

At least one person was injured during a large house fire in South Philadelphia.

The two-alarm fire started at a row home on 5th and Morris streets Monday afternoon.

SkyForce10 was over the scene as flames and smoke billowed from the home. Neighboring homes were evacuated.

At least one person was hurt during the fire and taken to the hospital. Officials have not yet revealed the victim's condition.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.