Firefighters Battle Large House Blaze in Coatesville

Firefighters are battling a two-alarm fire at a large home in Coatesville, Pennsylvania.

The fire started around noon at 411 Hibernia Road, Chester County authorities said.

A view from SkyForce 10 shows vast sections of the home have been destroyed. Firefighters continue to douse the property with water from multiple locations.

Medical helicopters could be seen staging in a nearby field.

Officials have not said whether anyone was injured.

The sprawling property has multiple buildings and a large pool. It's located directly across the road from the West Brandywine Township municipal building and police department.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.