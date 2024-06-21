At least 60 firefighters battled a fire on train tracks in North Philadelphia.

The fire began early Friday afternoon around 12:30 p.m. near train tracks along 11th and Erie streets, sending plumes of white smoke into the air.

Philadelphia Fire Department officials have not confirmed the cause of the fire but told NBC10 a train may have traveled over debris on the tracks which could have sparked the flames. They also said the fire spread up the tracks.

The fire was placed under control at 1:52 p.m. No injuries have been reported.

The train tracks where the fire started are not operated by SEPTA and SEPTA service has not been impacted.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.