Firefighters battle fire at SPS Technologies building in Abington Twp., Pa.

Firefighters responded to a massive fire at the SPS Technologies building in Abington Township, Pennsylvania.

The fire started at the company’s building on 301 Highland Avenue late Monday night. The company is a supplier for aerospace fasteners and fittings and was founded in Jenkintown in 1903 as the Standard Pressed Steel Company.

In Facebook posts, Abington Township Police and Abington Township’s Ward 6 Commissioner Jeffrey Browne warned residents to avoid the area.

Officials also confirmed everyone inside the building is accounted for though they did not reveal if anyone was injured.

SEPTA suspended their Lansdale/Doylestown and Warminster regional rail lines due to the fire burning near the Glenside Station.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.